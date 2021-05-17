Tauktae won’t make landfall on Pakistan coastal belt: PMD

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said tropical cyclone Tauktae was not likely to make landfall on the coastal belt of Pakistan.

Storm Tauktae in the Arabian Sea is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds expected to touch 160kph by Monday. The PMD also issued an alert for tropical cyclone Tauktae in the southeast Arabian Sea, which was expected to occur from May 17 (today) till May 20.

Talking to state-run Radio Pakistan, Met Office spokesman Sardar Sarfraz said while the cyclone would pass by without touching the coastal belt of the country, its impact would be felt in Thatta, Tharparkar, Badin, Mirpur Khas and Umer Kot in the form of rains with strong winds. He said the rains would be of a moderate level.

According to a PMD alert, dust, thunderstorm-rains with few moderate to heavy falls with gusty winds of 60-80kph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sanghar districts during 17-19 May.

Karachi, Hyderabad, and Nawabshah districts were likely to experience hot to very hot weather with gusty winds and blowing dust during the next two days.

Sea conditions will remain rough to very rough and fishermen were advised not to venture in the sea until May 19. The system is likely to move further northwestward and reach Indian Gujarat by 18th May.

The Sindh government, meanwhile, established a Central Control Cell, which will work round-the-clock and resolve issues related to possible rain emergencies throughout the province brought about by Tauktae.

The cell will also coordinate with other cells established for the purpose by IG Sindh, DG Rangers, health department, home department, PDMA Sindh as well as at divisional headquarters by commissioners and deputy commissioners in their respective jurisdictions. It will also provide guidance and assistance to the general public on any query regarding rain emergency.

In neighbouring India, six people were killed in rain-related incidents accompanying storm due to cyclone Tauktae in Karnataka and Kerala, officials said. The rains, according to Indian officials, have caused heavy damage to the power and agriculture sectors.