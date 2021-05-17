Bremen replace Kohfeldt with Schaaf

BERLIN: Werder Bremen on Sunday sacked head coach Florian Kohfeldt and replaced him with club legend Thomas Schaaf for their final league game this season after the club slipped into the bottom three of the Bundesliga.

After four years in charge, Kohfeldt, 38, has been shown the door with just next Saturday’s home game against Borussia Moenchengladbach left as Bremen fight to stay in Germany’s top flight.

Bremen are 16th, which carries a promotion/relegation play-off at the end of the season, after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Augsburg left them just one point above Cologne, who are in the direct relegation places.