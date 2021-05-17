French gunman charged with murder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Nimes, France: A man who became the subject of a days-long manhunt after shooting his boss and a colleague in southern France last week has been charged with murder, prosecutors said Sunday.
"Multiple elements" suggested the killings at a sawmill in the village of Plantiers were premeditated, Nimes prosecutor Eric Maurel said. Valentin Marcone, 29, "was armed with a loaded gun... as he arrived at work and said he had argued with his employer and a colleague that morning about payment for overtime," Maurel said.