59 arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin

Berlin: Fifty-nine people were arrested and dozens of police officers injured during violent clashes at a Pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin this weekend, police said on Sunday. Around 3,500 people had gathered in the German capital’s Neukoelln district in one of several rallies over the escalating conflict in the Middle East, according to police on Sunday. Protesters threw stones, bottles and fireworks as police tried to break up the demonstration, injuring 93 officers and prompting them to use pepper spray.