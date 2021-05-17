Irish Department of Health targeted in cyber attack

Dublin: Ireland’s health ministry was the target of an attempted cyber attack the Irish government said on Sunday, days after a similar attack struck the country’s health service.

"The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) became aware on Thursday of an attempted cyber attack on the Department of Health," the government said in a statement. It explained "some functions" of the department’s IT system had been suspended "as a precautionary measure".

"This attempted attack remains under investigation, however there are indications that this was a ransomware attack similar to that which has affected the (Public Health Service) HSE," it added.