Bengal tiger caught in Texas!

Washington: A nine-month-old Bengal tiger called "India" which was seen roaming the lawns of suburban Houston a week ago has been captured unharmed and was moved on Sunday to an animal sanctuary, police said.

When the tiger was first spotted and reported on social media, a local off-duty sheriff confronted it with a revolver, as seen in footage filmed by neighbors. But the animal was later put in a vehicle and driven off by a man whose lawyers deny he was India’s owner. The man was then arrested, but the tiger, which was wearing a sparkly collar, was not immediately located.

"We are happy to report that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood last week has been found and appears to be unharmed," city police said on Saturday. The Houston Police Department released a video of the tiger being petted and given a drink.