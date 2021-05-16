Ulema urge OIC, UN practical steps to prevent atrocities in Palestine

LAHORE: On the call of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Youm-e-Palestine was observed all over the country on Friday.

Clerics and religious scholars of different schools of thought urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations Organisation (UNO) in their Friday sermons to take practical measures to prevent atrocities on the oppressed people of Palestine.

At the religious congregations, resolutions were also adopted by clerics and religious scholars, who said that on the request of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the OIC ministerial level meeting should be called to take practical steps on the situation in Palestine.

Coordination among Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saudi Arabian King Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Palestinian President Mehmood Abbas on the issue of Palestine was a source of encouragement for the entire Muslim Ummah, said clerics, adding that the Pakistani nation stands united behind its Palestinian brothers. They said Pakistan and Palestine were situated far away, but hearts of Pakistanis beat with their Palestinian brothers.

The PUC also announced convening an all parties conference this week. PUC Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, who’s also the Special Aide to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, delivered his Friday sermon on Palestine situation at Jamia Masjid Bahria Town Lahore. He said the world would have to take immediate action against Israeli atrocities in Palestine.

He said Pakistan, with the coordination of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries, was making endeavours to take practical steps from the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Ashrafi said initiation of coordination between Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was a step in the right direction for the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah. He said Palestine and Kashmir were the burning issues of the Muslim Ummah and without their solution, there could be no lasting peace in the world.