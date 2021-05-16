COVID-19 claims 16 more lives, infects 997 others in Sindh

KARACHI: Covid-19 claimed 16 more lives in Sindh during the past 72 hours, raising the death toll to 4,794 in the province. In the meantime, 738 patients were under treatment at different hospitals, of whom the condition of 691 patients was stated to be critical and 57 of them were on ventilators.

In addition to the deaths, 997 new cases emerged during the 24 hours after 10,730 tests were conducted, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Saturday. He added that after the recent deaths and recoveries, the Covid-19 fatality in the province had remained 1.6 per cent.

The CM explained that the diagnosis of 997 new cases against 10,730 samples constituted a 9.3 per cent current detection rate, he added that so far 3,840,971 tests had been conducted, against which 298,061 cases were diagnosed, of which 92.5 percent or 275,589 patients had recovered, including 2,386 during the previou8s 24 hours. Shah said there were currently 17,678 patients of Covid-19 in Sindh, of which 16,940 were in home isolation and 738 at different hospitals.

He said that of the 997 new cases, 267 were detected from Karachi, including 108 from District East, 58 from District Central, 53 from District Korangi, 31 from District South, 11 from District West and six from District Malir.

Dadu had 185 cases, Jamshoro 152, Shaheed Benazirabad 64, Hyderabad and Sujawal 42 each, Badin and Shikarpur 39 each, Thatta 31, Umerkot 27, Nausheroferoze 17, Kashmore, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar 15 each, Matiari 12, Kamber nine, Sukkur eight.