Sun May 16, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2021

Three injured

Our Correspondent
May 16, 2021

LAHORE: At least three persons were injured in an incident of firing by unidentified suspects in Manawan. The victims were identified as Waseem, Allah Ditta and Sajid. An unidentified suspect in a rickshaw approached and intercepted them. He opened firing. As a result, they received injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. A case has been registered.

