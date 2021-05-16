Three injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: At least three persons were injured in an incident of firing by unidentified suspects in Manawan. The victims were identified as Waseem, Allah Ditta and Sajid. An unidentified suspect in a rickshaw approached and intercepted them. He opened firing. As a result, they received injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. A case has been registered.