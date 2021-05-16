11 of a family die as van falls into canal

Ag APP

GUJRANWALA/SHEIKHUPURA: Eleven members of a family were killed when their van fell into a canal near Sargodha Road on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that a family was traveling from Sheikhupura to Khanqah Dogran when their vehicle became out of control and fell into a canal. As a result, Hareera (13), Saad (11), Hassan (9), Hussain (6), Chand, Subhan (12), Madeeha (35), Afzal (42), Sadia (40) and Manwar Bibi (70) died. Meanwhile, 11 members of the family were buried in a graveyard at Qila Didar Singh, Gujranwala.