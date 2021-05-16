Kaira condemns Israeli aggression

LALAMUSA: PPP leader Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira Saturday condemned Israeli forces aggression against Palestinians. Talking to people at Dera Kaira on third day of Eidul Fitr, Kaira urged people to follow coronavirus SOPs to save themselves and others.

Coronavirus vaccination centre: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Jappa visited the coronavirus vaccination centre, Lalamusa. On the occasion, the DC said the vaccination doses would be administered to people round the clock from today (May 16, 2021) at Vaccination Center Sports Gymnasium and the number of counters would be enhanced at Lalamusa vaccination centre. He talked to senior citizens and asked them about facilities at the centre. He said 12 coronavirus vaccination centres were functional in the district where more than 60,000 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19. He said a target of administering vaccinate to 5,000 to 6,000 people per day had been set. He said additional staff had been also been deployed to administer COVID-19 doses at vaccination centre Sports Gymnasium during 24 hours. The THQ Hospital Lalamusa MS was also with the DC.