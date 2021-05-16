R3 project: PM, Punjab govt, CDA had endorsed what is being termed scandal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has been seriously misled on the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project, as official documents available with The News show that what has now been scandalised on the basis of the minority report of an inquiry committee was not only directed by the premier himself but was also endorsed by the CM Punjab Usman Buzdar and his government.

The prime minister had recently directed the Punjab chief minister to launch a probe into the RRR project and had taken notice of the alleged changes in the route of the project allegedly at the behest of certain private interests.

However, the changes referred to had been endorsed the PM and the CM themselves. On February 4, 2021, while referring to a meeting held under the chairmanship of PM Imran Khan on the Ring Road and Margalla Highway, the PM Office issued directions that interestingly endorsed what is now seen as the scandalous addition of the ‘Attock loop’ and ‘Paswal Zigzag’ in the RRR project. According to the PM Office directive, “Keeping in mind the original alignment of the Margalla Highway, part of the Ring Road falling in the Islamabad Capital Territory shall be required and developed by the CDA from its own resources. This will be connected with the Rawalpindi Ring Road leading to the M1 eventually. CDA will acquire the right of way for the road in Zone-2 for development and beyond the ROW, the area will be fenced to make it controlled access.”

The above part of the PM’s directive actually talks about what is now known as the ‘Paswal Zigzag’ which connects the Margalla Road with the RRR at Sangjani in Zone-2. Connecting the Margalla Road with the RRR is only possible via Sangjani, which is now being scandalised because the land has been owned by the family of senior bureaucrat Dr Tauqir Shah for centuries and also because Special Assistant to the PM Zulfi Bukhari’s mother belongs to the same Shah family. Zufli Bukhari’s family, however, does not enjoy good relations with the Shahs of Sangjani.

The second part of the PM’s February 4 directive gives a direction to the Punjab government and it reads: “The eastward portion from the M1, falling in Punjab, be constructed and fenced by the Government of Punjab.”

The “eastern portion from the M1” is what is now being objected to and termed the ‘Attock loop’. According to an informed source, “This decision by the PM undermines the ‘Attock loop’ and “Paswal zigzag’ story scandal. The PM himself said ‘connect the Margalla Road with the RRR in Zone 2 of the ICT’ -- which in a way is like endorsing the alignment adopted by the R3.”

Almost 23 days after the PM’s directive, the Project Review Committee of Punjab's Public Private Partnership Policy and Monitoring Board met on Feb 17, 2021 under the chairmanship of Dr Salman Shah, advisor to the CM on Economic Affairs. It not only approved the RRR alignment that included the Attock loop and Paswal zigzag portion but also did the costing and financing for the project.

According to the documents, the Committee on February 27 approved the RRR alignment, which, as per the minutes of the committee, explains the RRR (also referred as the R3) alignment as: “R3 is a six-lane facility from N-5 Radio Station Interchange to Hakla-DI Khan Interchange (Package-I) with total length of 51.70 km with the exclusive Right of Way (ROW) for the concessionaire. The PRC (Project Review Committee) was further apprised that R3 node from N5 Radio Pakistan node to Hakla-DI Khan Motorway will be an exclusive ROW for the private investor. Since the Hakla-DI Khan Motorway is already being constructed under CPEC, therefore, private investors will be responsible for converting the existing four-lanes into an eight-lans motorway till the M-1. The private investor will have an exclusive right to collect tolls from the N5 Radio Pakistan Interchange till the Hakla-DI Khan Interchange. However, beyond that till the N5 Sangjani Interchange, revenue will be shared with the NHA.”

According to the minutes of the meeting: ”Against a total of nine proposed interchanges, initially only four interchanges shall be part of the project proposal with the cost included in the overall project cost. Construction of the remaining five interchanges was proposed to be undertaken independent of the project through public private funding/private financing by the adjacent housing societies or the concessionaire at his own cost.”

Documents show that the RRR’s alignment, which is now seen as a scandal, was there even in 2020. A CDA document dated March 25, 2020 shows that the Authority issued an NOC to the Rawalpindi Development Authority to connect the RRR with the Margalla Avenue in the Sangjani area.

Another document shows the Chief Minister Punjab chairing a meeting of the PPP Policy & Monitoring Board in September 2020 and deciding to authorise the RDA to develop a “Solicited Project Proposal” for the RRR project on a fast-track basis. The CM-led Board had also authorized the Salman Shah-led Project Review Committee to take a decision on the solicited project proposal to be developed through the RDA and proceed to the bidding process to save time for the expeditious execution of the project.