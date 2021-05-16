Firdous slams PML-N spokespersons for falsehood

LAHORE: Chief minister’s adviser on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has criticised the PMLN’s central information secretary Maryam Aurangzeb and Punjab information secretary Azma Bukhari for defending their party president Shahbaz Sharif’s right to bail and visit abroad for treatment.

In a statement here on Saturday, Dr Firdous said for the sake of confirming their employments both the PMLN ladies have broken records of falsehood in pleasing the party supremo and his daughter who is acting as party head.

She said both the spokespersons were defending a corrupt mafia which has been involved in corruption from head to toe.