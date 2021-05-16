Hashmi condemns bloodbath of Palestinians

MULTAN: PML-N stalwart Javed Hashmi has condemned the bloodbath of innocent Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces.

He demanded investigations into the brutal killings of Palestinians through the United Nations. He said the people of Pakistan will stand with their Palestinian brethren at this critical time.

In his meetings with PML-F Joint Secretary Ashraf Qureshi and Musa Pak shrine caretaker Syed Abu Al- Hassan Gillani on Eid, Hashmi lambasted the killings of women, children and faithful at the hands of Israeli forces. He condemned brutal firing at the civilian population in Gaza, Hashmi house spokesperson said on Saturday.

Hashmi called the situation a challenge for the Islamic world. He said history will never forgive the rulers of all Muslim countries, including Pakistan because they have failed to protect the holy places including the first Qibla, Baitul Muqadas. He said the people of Pakistan are united in their support for Palestine despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said although the unarmed Palestinians have made history, the rulers of Pakistan and Arab countries have disappointed the Muslims all over the world. Israel, the United States and Europe are united and are targeting holy places under the Zionist and global imperialist agenda.