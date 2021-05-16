Sindh govt establishes central control cell

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has established a central control cell on the second floor of the new Sindh Secretariat building No. 1 in Karachi in view of the tropical cyclone Tauktae.

A handout released by the government states that the cell will work round the clock, and resolve issues throughout the province related to rains that are expected due to the cyclone.

The cell will coordinate with other cells established for the purpose by Sindh’s inspector general of police, Rangers director general, health and home departments, and Provincial Disaster Management Authority, as well as by the commissioners and deputy commissioners at the divisional headquarters in their respective jurisdictions.

The cell will provide guidance and assistance to the general public on any query regarding the rain emergency. It is being head by Muhammad Hanif Channa, secretary (general administration) of the Sindh government’s Services General Administration & Coordination Department. According to the government notification, the helpline number of the central control cell is 1070, the telephone No. is 021-99222967, the fax No. is 021-99222655, the email address is [email protected] and the WhatsApp No. is 0317-0266875.