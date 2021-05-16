close
Sun May 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
May 16, 2021

Crisis management cell

National

BR
Bureau report
May 16, 2021

PESHAWAR: On the directions of Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan, a crisis management cell remained functional at Wapda House to deal with any emergency situation during the Eidul Fitr days.

A press release said that Chief Executive Pesco monitored the cell and issued necessary instructions to complete the restoration work without any delay where required.

It said necessary equipment had also been provided to all Pesco subdivisions and complaint centers, so that emergency could be tackled promptly.

Latest News

More From Pakistan