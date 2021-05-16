PESHAWAR: On the directions of Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan, a crisis management cell remained functional at Wapda House to deal with any emergency situation during the Eidul Fitr days.

A press release said that Chief Executive Pesco monitored the cell and issued necessary instructions to complete the restoration work without any delay where required.

It said necessary equipment had also been provided to all Pesco subdivisions and complaint centers, so that emergency could be tackled promptly.