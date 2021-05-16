Two shot dead

BARA: Two persons were shot dead by unidentified armed men in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district Friday night, sources said.

They said Sohail Ahmad and Said Munir were travelling on a motorbike when unknown gunmen opened fire on them in Nowyakamar area, killing them on the spot.

The accused managed to escape after committing the crime. The police later reached the place and took the bodies to the hospital where they were shifted home after autopsy.