Sun May 16, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2021

Two shot dead

National

BARA: Two persons were shot dead by unidentified armed men in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district Friday night, sources said.

They said Sohail Ahmad and Said Munir were travelling on a motorbike when unknown gunmen opened fire on them in Nowyakamar area, killing them on the spot.

The accused managed to escape after committing the crime. The police later reached the place and took the bodies to the hospital where they were shifted home after autopsy.

