Torghar villagers demand provision of facilities

MANSEHRA: Residents of several areas in Torghar district have complained of lack of basic amenities.

People in Banda, Danda, Jeet, Karain pain, Asharay and Sharab villages have demanded educational and health facilities.

“We are still living in a ‘stone age’ as there is no school, hospital, and road in the entire Dormera union council and patients die on way to hospitals in Judbah or neighbouring districts,” stated an area resident Mohammad Shams while talking to journalists in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar.

Led by Shams, a group of villagers said that they had taken up their problems with the local lawmakers and departments concerned but to no avail.

“There is not a single blacktopped road in the entire union council and people mostly take patients to hospitals in neighbouring Mansehra and Battagram districts via jeeps through the only bumpy road and pay a huge fare but sometimes women die during complicated deliveries,” he added.

Torghar was given the status of a settled district in 2011 but we are still deprived of the basic civic amenities,” said another resident, Dorsra Khan.

He said that successive governments kept them deprived of their due rights and development.

“The chief minister should announce a development package for the construction of roads, schools and health facilities in our union council,” said Dorsra.