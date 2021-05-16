10 people killed in tribal clash in Kashmore-Kandhkot

SUKKUR: The Sabzoi and Jagirani tribes attacked on the rival Chachar clan, in which as many as 10 people were killed and several others injured in Kandhkot tehsil of district Kashmore.

Reports said the clash took place near the construction site of proposed Kandhkot-Ghotki Bridge, when the members of Sabzoi and Jagirani tribes attacked on the rival Chachar clan with automatic weapons that killed 10 people, including Shah Murad Chachar, Khaliq, Bhai Khan, Anwar, and Abhi Chachar, while several others injured. The law and order situation remained fragile in the area as the police had not yet reached at the site of the clash till filing the story, while the villagers shifted bodies and inured to civil hospital.

It is pertinent to mention that the Chachar-Jagirani tribal feud has raged in Kandhkot since 2015 and claimed number of innocent lives. Reports said the feud has political connections as the Jagirani were supported by Mir Abid Sundrani, who was the local area MPA, while the Chachar were backed up by Hafiz Rab Nawaz Chachar, who was a candidate of JUI-F.