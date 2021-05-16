Shehbaz phones leaders, greets them on Eid

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had telephoned the national political leaders and congratulated them on Eid ul Fitr.

Party officials said Shehbaz Sharif called Maulana Fazlur Rehman and exchanged views on political and overall situation of the country. Both the leaders also discussed over the upcoming meeting of the PDM and the situation of Palestine and condemned Israel’s barbaric attacks on innocent and unarmed citizens of Palestine.

Shehbaz Sharif also telephoned PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and congratulated him on Eid ul-Fitr.

Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated former president Asif Ali Zardari and his family members on Eid. He also expressed good wishes for the health of Asif Ali Zardari.

Shehbaz Sharif called Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq, Liaquat Baloch, Jamiat Ahle Hadith chief Allama Sajid Mir, Shah Owais Noorani, MQM leaders Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Faisal Sabzwari, Asfandyar Wali, Aimal Wali Khan, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpa, Akhtar Mengal, Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Dr Abdul Malik. He expressed good wishes and goodwill for each leader and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Besides, Shehbaz Sharif also visited the graves of his parents, brother and sister-in-law in Jati Amra Raiwind and offered Fateha for the reward of the deceased.

Shehbaz Sharif visited the house of MNA Qaiser Sheikh and offered condolences on the death of his son Irfan Qaiser.