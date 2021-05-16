President Alvi reviews steps to contain Covid-19

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting here at Sindh Governor House to review the measures taken by the government to contain further spread of Covid-19.

The meeting was attended by Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Ministers Asad Umar and Ali Haider Zaidi, Senator Saif Abro, MNA Jay Prakash and MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman, Bilal Ghaffar, Saeed Afridi and others, said a Sindh Governor spokesperson.

Expressing his satisfaction over the government's initiatives on coronavirus, President Dr Arif Alvi said that the people followed the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the occasion of Eidul Fitr in a good manner which was the success of the government's strategy. He said that the epidemic would soon be brought under control with the mutual cooperation of the government and masses.

Briefing the participants, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, informed them about the progress and future strategies of the government regarding coronavirus and said a significant reduction in coronavirus cases is registered due to better strategy pursued by the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that people showed responsibility on Eid, which is highly commendable. Implementation of Covid-19 SOPs including the use of mask, sanitisers and observing social distancing could also help in preventing the spread of coronavirus, he added. He further said that the steps taken by the federal government for containing the further spread of coronavirus were highly appreciable.

Earlier on Thursday, both President Dr Arif Alvi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail offered Namaz-e-Eidul Fitr in open air at the Sindh Governor House. The Namaz-e-Eid was offered on the lawn of the sprawling Governor House near its mosque. The mosque of Sindh Governor House is enforciing safety precautions since last year. Those at the Namaz-e-Eid especially prayed for the elimination of the pandemic and for ending the hardships being faced by the oppressed Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir.

In his message on the occasion, President Dr Alvi appealed to the people to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity for protecting the health of their near and dear ones, relatives and friends. He said that one could not only protect the his or her own health but also ensured the safety of others by restricting the movement to the maximum possible extent. He said that everybody is under the obligation to strictly fully observe the standard operating procedures prescribed by the National Command and Operation Centre against the infection.