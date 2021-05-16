Sindh schools to remain closed till 23rd

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced an extension in the suspension of classroom teaching for pre-nursery to Grade 12 students, from the previous May 17 resumption date to May 23, in view of the "prevailing conditions of the coronavirus pandemic".

According to a notification by the School Education and Literacy Department, the principals, headmasters and headmistresses of schools, will however, "call minimum staff to school premises on rotation basis" so they may manage home learning activities through online classes.

Homework assignments will continue to be given to students through WhatsApp, email, or in person, whatever is "feasible and safe" on a weekly basis so the syllabus is covered, the notification said.

On April 26, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had announced the closure of all schools, colleges and universities, besides inter-city public transport "due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases".

In the last 24 hours, one more patient was reported to have died in Sindh from coronavirus, raising the death toll to 4,794, a statement by the media consultant of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said.

The daily rise in cases was recorded at 997 after 10,730 tests were conducted, meaning a 9.3% detection rate.