‘Time to end human tragedy in Kashmir

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent first two days of Eid with troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) and Western borders.

The COAS visited LoC on the first day and offered Eid prayer with frontline troops, prayed for peace and prosperity of Pakistan, the ISPR said.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa hailed morale of troops, devotion and operational preparedness. The COAS also appreciated the formation for all-out assistance extended to civil administration for containment of COVID-19 and stressed the need to exercise maximum caution. "Security, safety and wellbeing of people of Pakistan is our responsibility. Pakistan army will do everything to live up to expectations of our nation, "COAS reiterated. The COAS especially paid tribute to martyrs of Pakistan for their sacrifices. “As soldiers we take pride to be on duty and defending the motherland irrespective of the front or occasion,” the COAS emphasised.

“On this Eid day we must not forget valiant struggle of brave people of Kashmir. Time to end this human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of IIOJ&K & UN resolutions, “the COAS said. Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Commander Rawalpindi Corps received COAS at LoC.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent second day of Eid with troops deployed on the Western border at Timergara Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The COAS was briefed on the security situation and measures being undertaken to ensure effective management of Pak-Afghan international border.

While interacting with troops, COAS appreciated their vigilance, preparedness and high state of morale. COAS said that terrorists would never be allowed to disturb the hard earned peace in these areas.

Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) will do whatever it takes till the job is fully accomplished.

He paid rich tributes to Shuhada who have rendered supreme sacrifices for defence of the country. COAS also lauded the troops for their contribution in aid of civil administration to control the COVID-19 pandemic and directed strict adherence to SOPs and precautions in this regard.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.