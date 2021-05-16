11 of a family killed as van falls into canal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SHEIKHUPURA: Eleven members of a family were killed when their van fell into a canal near Sargodha Road on Friday.
Rescue-1122 said that a family was traveling from Sheikhupura to Khanqah Dogran when their vehicle became out of control and fell into a canal.
As a result, Hareera (13), Saad (11), Hassan (9), Hussain (6), Chand, Subhan (12), Madeeha (35), Afzal (42), Sadia (40) and Manwar Bibi (70) died.