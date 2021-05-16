close
Sun May 16, 2021
A
APP
May 16, 2021

11 of a family killed as van falls into canal

A
APP
May 16, 2021

SHEIKHUPURA: Eleven members of a family were killed when their van fell into a canal near Sargodha Road on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that a family was traveling from Sheikhupura to Khanqah Dogran when their vehicle became out of control and fell into a canal.

As a result, Hareera (13), Saad (11), Hassan (9), Hussain (6), Chand, Subhan (12), Madeeha (35), Afzal (42), Sadia (40) and Manwar Bibi (70) died.

