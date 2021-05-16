Travel restrictions dampen Eid festivities

Islamabad: The coronavirus pandemic-induced restrictions on recreation and travel dampened Eid festivities with the people mostly spending time indoors.

Compared with previous post-Ramazan festivals, the city wore a deserted look, especially in the daytime, as the government advocated Eid to be a low-key affair for coronavirus control and prevention and even announced the closure of shopping malls, amusement parks and other public places, suspension of public transport and ban on visit to tourist places.

The people, especially children and youth, found Eid days to be dull and boring. They kept themselves busy by watching TV and movies, surfing internet, and playing computer and mobile games, in the daytime and left homes in the evening for long drives.

Many families pulled over along greenbelts and in open places to refresh themselves, munch on snacks, take pictures, play around, and chat away about themselves and others.

Stuck at home, the people had family reunions and friend get-togethers, where meaty dishes, chitchat and music helped ease Eid dullness. They prayed that the life returns to normal next Eid to help them enjoy the festival to the full.