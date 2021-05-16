Vaccination resumes after Eid holidays

Rawalpindi: The District Health Authority in Rawalpindi on Saturday restarted its vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus at 24 vaccination centres of the district after the Eid holidays.

District Health Coordinator for Coronavirus management Dr Jawad Zahid told APP that around 5,000 vaccine doses were administered to the people on May 15, raising the total district tally of coronavirus vaccination to 179,084.He said that 19,200 health workers while 159,884 people including senior citizens have been administered the vaccine so far.

Sharing details, of the COVID-19 situation in the district, he informed that only 16 more positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 25,155 in the district while 23,256 patients were discharged after recovery.

The DHO informed that among the new cases, 5 were reported from Rawal Town,4 from Rawalpindi Cantt, 2 from Taxila, 3 from out of the district and one each from Potohar town and Taxila.

"Presently 125 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, including 30 in Holy Family Hospital, 23 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 53 in Institute of Urology, 14 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, 6 in Hearts International Hospital and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," he updated.