Coronavirus positivity rate drops in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The coronavirus positivity rate has plunged drastically because of the effective enforcement of the weeklong lockdown across the district.

“The positivity rate could have gone up had effective measures not taken to ensure the enforcement of the Covid-19 lockdown before and after the Eid. And now it is under control,” Dr Qasim Ali Khan, the deputy commissioner, told reporters here on Saturday.

He said that the police and officials of the revenue department were deployed at 13 places to ensure no tourist could enter the tourist destinations of Kaghan valley and Shogran.

“We returned back tourists who were on way to Kaghan valley and Shogran from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and warned them with strict legal action, if they indulged in any adventurism again,” Dr Qasim said.

He added that the complete lockdown was ensured due to the professionalism and hard work of the officials of the police department, Kaghan Development Authority, tehsil municipal administrations Oghi, Mansehra, Balakot and Baffa-Pakhal and other relevant departments.

He said that he also visited posts where the police and revenue department were deployed to ensure that tourists were not allowed to enter the district and admired the hard work of police personnel and revenue officials.