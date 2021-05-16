13 die of Covid-19 on Eid days, 573 cases from twin cities

Islamabad: As many as 13 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of the illness during Eid days while another 573 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities in the last three days that took total number of patients so far registered from the region to 102,261.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that seven deaths were added to the dashboards of the twin cities on the first day of Eidul Fitr and two on the second day while four deaths have been reported from the region in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the twin cities to 1653 on the third day of Eid.

As many as 242 new patients were added to the dashboards of ICT and Rawalpindi district on the first day of Eid, 260 on the second day and 71 on the third day of Eid. It is important that confirmation of 71 patients from the twin cities in the last 24 hours was the second lowest number of cases reported in a day from the region in the last seven months.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from ICT has been recorded as 5.7 per cent on the first day of Eidul Fitr and 9.31 per cent on the second day of Eid.

According to details, the virus has claimed nine lives from the federal capital in the last three days taking death toll from ICT to 727 while as many as 467 new patients have been reported from ICT in the last 72 hours taking tally to 79,027 of which 69,147 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was recorded as 9,153 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as many as four COVID-19 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district died of the illness in the last three days taking death toll from the district to 926 while 106 new patients were reported from the district in the last 72 hours that has taken total number of patients so far registered from the district to 23,234 of which 21,382 patients have recovered from the illness.

On Saturday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 926 of which 62 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 864 were in home isolation.