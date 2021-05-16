Coronavirus kills 20 more in KP

PESHAWAR: The fast-spreading coronavirus took another 20 more lives in the last 24 hours, putting the number of deaths from the coronavirus at 3,743 in KP, the Health Department officials told the media here on Saturday.

The officials said that 211 more were infected with coronavirus in KP in 24 hours and the total number of active cases in the province reached 1,26,614. However, he said, 169 corona patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

They said the number of active cases in KP is 8,628. He said 4,126 tests were conducted in one day in KP and the total tally of such tests conducted so far stood at 16,89,484.

The officials said in the last 24 hours, 52 new cases were reported in Peshawar, 30 each in Mardan and Mansehra, 30 in Nowshera and 25 in Swat.