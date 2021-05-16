close
Sun May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021

New petrol price to be determined on 17th: Ogra

May 16, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The new prices of petroleum products will be determined on May 17 (Monday), as opposed to the regular mid-month date (the 15th), a spokesperson for the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) said on Saturday.

The spokesperson said that due to the May 8-16 curbs and Eid holidays, it was decided that the new prices will be decided on Monday, May 17. The prices of petroleum products, will therefore, continue as previously notified, till May 17. In a bid to give relief to the masses in the holy month of Ramadan, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided not to increase the price of petroleum products, a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance had said on April 30.

