Sun May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021

Two tornadoes strike China, killing 10 people

May 16, 2021

BEIJING: Two tornadoes that struck central and eastern China killed at least 10 people and injured more than 300, authorities said Saturday.

Violent winds of more than 100 km per hour blasted the central city of Wuhan Friday night.

Six people died and more than 200 were injured, authorities said, adding that around 30 homes had collapsed.

