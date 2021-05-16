10 people killed in Kashmore tribal clash

SUKKUR: The Sabzoi and Jagirani tribesmen attacked the rival Chachar clan, killing 10 people and injuring several others in Kandhkot tehsil of district Kashmore.

The clash took place near the construction site of proposed Kandhkot-Ghotki Bridge, when the members of Sabzoi and Jagirani tribes attacked Chachar clan with automatic weapons killing10 people, including Shah Murad Chachar, Khaliq, Bhai Khan, Anwar, and Abhi Chachar, while several others injured. The law and order situation remained volatile in the area as intermittent firing continued to be reported till early morning Sunday. The villagers shifted bodies and inured to Civil Hospital.

The Chachar-Jagirani tribal feud has raged in Kandhkot since 2015 which has claimed number of innocent lives.

The feud groups enjoys political patronage as the Jagiranis are supported by Mir Abid Sundrani, who is the local MPA, while the Chachars were backed up by Hafiz Rab Nawaz Chachar, who is the JUI-F candidate.

Meanwhile, SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot confirmed the death of nine people, claiming that the police have reached the crime scene and had shifting the bodies and injured to a local hospital. He said the police have managed to defuse the situation and was patrolling the area. However, according to sources occasional firing continued in the area that created panic and fear among the residents.