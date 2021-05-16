China lands its first-ever Mars rover on the Red Planet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China landed its first-ever Mars space rover on the Red Plant Saturday, a welcome development for a nation adamant on asserting itself as a force to be reckoned with as far as its space missions are concerned.
The lander carrying "Zhurong" completed the treacherous descent through the Martian atmosphere using a parachute to navigate the "seven minutes of terror" as it is known, aiming for a vast northern lava plain known as the Utopia Planitia.