China lands its first-ever Mars rover on the Red Planet

BEIJING: China landed its first-ever Mars space rover on the Red Plant Saturday, a welcome development for a nation adamant on asserting itself as a force to be reckoned with as far as its space missions are concerned.

The lander carrying "Zhurong" completed the treacherous descent through the Martian atmosphere using a parachute to navigate the "seven minutes of terror" as it is known, aiming for a vast northern lava plain known as the Utopia Planitia.