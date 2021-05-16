IG lauds security arrangements at Eid gatherings

LAHORE : IGP Punjab Inam Ghani appreciated the performance of the entire force in ensuring the best security arrangements for Eid gatherings at mosques and Imam bargahs in all districts of the province on Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a video message issued to the force on Saturday, he commended the force for its tireless work and dedication to maintain law and order in the province. He said that the officers and personnel posted in other branches including Police, CTD, Special Branch, IT Division, Public Relations Wing, Social Media, Electronic and Print Media also performed well. He hoped that the police teams would continue to perform their duties in the future as well and would spare no effort to protect the lives and property of the people and maintain law and order in the province.

He said that Punjab Police has named Eid-ul-Fitr this year in the name of its martyrs and conquerors (Ghazis) and on Eid-ul-Fitr, police teams visited the houses of martyrs and conquerors (Ghazis) and not only delivered Eid gifts but also conveyed the message that department and the entire force are standing by their side in the happy moments of Eid and will never leave them alone in any moment of joy or sorrow. Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has lauded the performance of officers and officials of Lahore Police for maintenance of peace in the city and providing fool proof security to the citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that the police performed their duties with dedication and commitment in order to protect the gatherings. He said that over 7,000 police officers and officials were deputed in the city including mosques, Imam bargahs and other sensitive places. Vehicles and persons were thoroughly checked at e-police check posts at exit and entry points of the city.

Earlier, CCPO offered Eid prayer at the open arena of District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. After Eid prayers, a contingent of Police presented salute and guard of honor to the monument of martyrs of CPO laid a flower wreath on the Yadgar e Shuhada and offered Fateha for the departed souls. He also visited Jinnah Hospital to inquire after the health of officials of Dolphin Squad who had got injured by firing of dacoits during a robbery attempt. CCPO gave them bouquets of flowers and prayed for their speedy recovery of health.