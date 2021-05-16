IG visits monument of martyrs

Islamabad : Inspector-General Islamabad police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has lauded the security arrangements undertaken by the capital city police on the occasion of Eidul Fitr as no significant untoward incident took place in the city during the Eid holidays.

The IGP offered Eidul Fitr prayers along with senior officers at the Police Lines Headquarters here and also visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada. He offered ‘Fateha’ for the martyred souls and laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar.