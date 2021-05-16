close
Sun May 16, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2021

IG visits monument of martyrs

Lahore

Islamabad : Inspector-General Islamabad police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has lauded the security arrangements undertaken by the capital city police on the occasion of Eidul Fitr as no significant untoward incident took place in the city during the Eid holidays.

The IGP offered Eidul Fitr prayers along with senior officers at the Police Lines Headquarters here and also visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada. He offered ‘Fateha’ for the martyred souls and laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar.

