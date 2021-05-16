Eight dead in different city incidents

LAHORE : At least eight people including a boy died in various parts of the city during the last three days.

A man was dead in the limits of Iqbal Town police, following a monetary issue. Accused Naveed had an exchange of hot words with victim Hamza Alam over a monetary issue and later shot and wounded him.

The accused fled from the scene. The injured was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband in Nishtar Colony area. The victim was identified as Kaneez Fatima of Bahadurabad Nishtar Colony. She was killed by her husband over unknown domestic issues. An eighteen-year-old boy was recovered dead from BRB Canal near Saifen village on Friday. The deceased was identified as Ahmad, son of Safdar. A ten-year-old Irfan was killed by his uncle with an ax in the fields in Raiwind area. Police arrested the accused with the help of CCTV footage in ten hours.

The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. The murder device handed over to the police. A man was killed and two others were injured by unidentified persons in Manawan area.

The attackers who were riding a rickshaw spotted Naeem, Allah Ditta and Sajid in Shafrifpura Manawan and opened fire, as a result the three got injuries.

The accused fled. The injured were rushed to a local hospital where Naeem yielded to his wounds.

A man was recovered dead from an open Nullah in Sabzazar area. The body, yet to be identified, was several days old and rotten, police said.

Two persons, who were said to be employees of Metro bus service, were killed by a speeding car in Nishtar Colony area.

Deceased Rana Abbas, 32, father of three children and resident of Ichhra Chaudhry Colony, was trapped under a car and dragged several yards away. Bodies were shifted to morgue.

Kite’s string injures two: Citizens continued flouting the ban on kite-flying in various parts of the provincial metropolis during the three holidays of Eid.

Two citizens were injured due to stray kite’s string in two different parts of the city. CCPO sought a report from the SPs concerned.

Despite the ban on kite-flying in the provincial capital, partial violation of the law was witnessed in densely populated areas during the last three days. Enthusiasts of the sport were spotted flying their kites in various parts of the city. Areas where citizens violated the ban include Wahdat Colony, Millat Park, Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Nawankot, Shera Kot, Shafiqabad, Badamibagh, Shadbagh, Gujjarpura, Shalimar, Mughalpura, Sanda, Shahdara, Misri Shah, Ichhra, Mozang, Subzazar, Lower Mall, Ravi Road, Mozang and inside the walled city.