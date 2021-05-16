close
Sun May 16, 2021
AFP
May 16, 2021

30 sentenced to death in Congo

World

AFP
May 16, 2021

KINSHASA: Thirty people were sentenced to death in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday for their role in anti-police violence marking the end of Ramadan in the capital Kinshasa.

A policeman was killed on Thursday as rival Muslim groups fought over the right to mark the end of Ramadan at a major sports stadium, officials said.

The government has also confirmed that one policewoman is in critical condition and 46 others were injured with eight in a serious state.

