US pipeline hit by hackers back to ‘normal’

WASHINGTON: The US pipeline network shut down by a cyber attack said on Saturday it has returned to fully "normal operations," easing concerns but not immediately ending gas shortages affecting many Eastern states.

Colonial Pipeline had announced late on Thursday that its system was back up and running but said it might take days for the supply delivery chain to return to normal.

But on Saturday, the Georgia-based company announced the full return to normal, "delivering millions of gallons per hour to the markets we serve," it said on Twitter.