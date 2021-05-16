Two Azerbaijani border guards killed

BAKU: Two Azerbaijani border guards were killed on Saturday in a shootout with unidentified assailants on the border with Iran, officials said, adding that 10 kilogrammes of drugs had been found at the scene.

"Three unidentified persons violated the state border with Iran near the Goytepe checkpoint," in Azerbaijan’s southeast, the ex-Soviet republic’s state border service said in a statement.

"The infiltrators opened fire, fatally wounding two border guards who died in a hospital later," the service said, adding that one of the attackers was arrested.