Myanmar army battles anti-coup rebels as armed resistance grows

YANGON: Myanmar army artillery shelled positions held by civilian militias in a northwestern town for a second day on Saturday, rebel fighters and a lawmaker said, after the ruling junta declared martial law there to quell a local rebellion against its rule.

The junta said martial law was imposed in Mindat in Chin State late on Thursday after whom it called "armed terrorists" attacked a police station and a bank. The attacks posed a further challenge to the military as it struggles to restore order in the country amid widespread anger over its coup in February which ousted the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The resistance has expanded in recent weeks from daily street protests and strikes to attacks on junta-appointed administrators and ambushes of security forces by civilians. The newly-formed Chinland Defence Forces on Friday said it was behind the fighting in Mindat. It ambushed a convoy of military reinforcements on Friday, according to one fighter and a local legislator.

"Fighting is still ongoing and Tatmadaw is firing into Mindat town using artillery," said the lawmaker, referring to the military by its local name. He requested that he remain anonymous.

"This is the most serious fighting."

The Chin rebels numbered about 400-500, who between them had about 30-40 assault rifles, plus traditional hunting rifles, he said.

"But they are not trained well," he said, adding most had only a week-long training session. A spokesman for the Chinland Defence Force declined to provide details on the fighting, citing security reasons.