30 sentenced to death in Congo

KINSHASA: Thirty people were sentenced to death in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday for their role in anti-police violence marking the end of Ramadan in the capital Kinshasa.
A policeman was killed on Thursday as rival Muslim groups fought over the right to mark the end of Ramadan at a major sports stadium, officials said.
The government has also confirmed that one policewoman is in critical condition and 46 others were injured with eight in a serious state.