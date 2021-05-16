close
Sun May 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 16, 2021

France hits 20m milestone in Covid vaccination

World

AFP
May 16, 2021

PARIS: France reached its target of injecting 20 million initial doses of coronavirus vaccines on Saturday, days ahead of a hugely anticipated reopening of restaurant terraces, part of an easing of the nationwide lockdown.

President Emmanuel Macron announced the milestone in a tweet that said "20 million" with a green checkmark, a number that represents around 30 percent of the population. Health officials said the exact figure was 20,086,792; with 8,805,345 people having also had a second vaccine dose.

Latest News

More From World