close
Sun May 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 16, 2021

Berlusconi released from hospital

World

AFP
May 16, 2021

ROME: Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi was released from hospital on Saturday after being admitted earlier in the week for complications linked to a coronavirus infection last year.

The 84-year-old, who has been in and out of hospital in recent weeks, managed to exit Milan’s San Raffaele hospital while evading a throng of photographers and TV cameras awaiting his release outside one of the central doors.

"He’s anxious to get back to full activity," the coordinator of his Forza Italia party, Antonio Tajani, said after Berlusconi’s release.

Latest News

More From World