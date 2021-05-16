US envoy Kerry calls pope â€˜powerful voiceâ€™ on climate

Ag AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis is a "convincing moral authority" in the fight against climate change, the USâ€™ special climate envoy John Kerry told Vatican News Saturday after a meeting with the pontiff.

"The Holy Father is one of the most powerful voices on the planet, if not the most powerful," Kerry told the Vaticanâ€™s information portal in an interview.

"But because he is above politics and outside of national conflicts, I think he can shake people up a little bit and bring them to the table of dialogue with a better sense of our common duty."

Kerry, who is on a European tour that will take him to Britain and Germany after Rome, met with the Argentine pope at the Vatican a day after a meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi.