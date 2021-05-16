Sweden’s Ibrahimovi out of Euro 2020 with knee injury

MILAN: Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of Euro 2020 with a knee injury, the Swedish Football Association confirmed on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic sprained his left knee a week ago playing for Italian club side AC Milan who revealed earlier Saturday that medical experts recommended “conservative treatment for six weeks”.

“I have spoken to Zlatan Ibrahimovic who unfortunately has told me that his injury will stop his participation in the European Championship this summer,” Sweden team coach Janne Andersson said in a statement.

“Of course this feels sad, most of all for Zlatan but, also for us,” Andersson added.

The 39-year-old forward returned to his national side last March nearly five years after his international farewell.

Sweden open their Euro 2020 campaign against Spain in Seville on June 14, before further Group E games against Slovakia four days later and Poland in Saint-Petersburg on the 23rd. Ibrahimovic’s treatment would last until June 26 at least.