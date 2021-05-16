close
Sun May 16, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2021

NHPC remains without bowling coach

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) National High Perrformace Centre (NHPC) remains without a bowling coach even three months after Muhammad Zahid resigned.

Zahid failed to join his duties due to the lockdown and travel ban. Zahid, who lives in England, could not join his duty due to coronavirus and at the end of January he submitted his resignation.

Former first-class cricketer Omar Rashid is acting as the bowling coach.

According to sources, a final decision will be taken on the appointment of a bowling coach in the NHPC after Eid. Former Test cricketers Yasser Arafat, Muhammad Sami, Shahid Nazir and Amir Nazir are strong candidates for the post.

