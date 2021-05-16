Wahab points out loose ends in selection

LAHORE: Pakistan fast-bowler Wahab Riaz has pointed out loose ends in the national selection criteria, which he says is based on performance in one or two matches.

Wahab said that there is a norm in the country to select players in the national team based on one or two performances. “A player should not be judged based on just one or two matches. It has been the norm in Pakistan that players are selected on the basis of one or two performances,” Wahab said in an interview.

“I think the previous performances and hard work of the players should be kept in mind. Everyone has good and bad days. A player can give better performances if they are supported in both good and bad times. I think this is something that definitely needs to improve,” he added.

“We have a trend of calling up youngsters. They should definitely be there. But we should also see if they have the experience, performances or skills to back them up which is very important. I think senior players should be in the World Cup because that is a totally different environment,” he added.

“Indian Premier League (IPL) is on a different level,” said Wahab. “All the international players are available for the IPL. You can’t really compare IPL and PSL. I think IPL is on a different level. Their commitment, the way they run the tournament, their drafting methods, that is totally different. There is no match for IPL,” he added.

Wahab said that he was satisfied with his performances. “My career is not based on one or two spells. I could have bowled even more but again in Pakistan a player is judged and discarded based on just one or two matches. I have given match-winning performances at different stages and I am very satisfied,” said Wahab.