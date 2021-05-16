Pakistan retain 5th position in Tests

LAHORE: Pakistan have retained fifth spot in the latest ICC Test team rankings after their sixth consecutive series win against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan strengthened their position by winning the series against Zimbabwe 2-0. Pakistan team's ranking increased by one rating point to 91.

India remain first, New Zealand second and Australia third.

Meanwhile, Pakistan bowlers Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Nauman Ali achieved their career-best rankings in the ICC men’s Test bowling rankings after their match-winning performances in the second Test against Zimbabwe.

Hasan advanced six places up to 14th position after picking up 5 for 27 in the first innings. Afridi jumped nine places up to 22nd with his 5 for 52 in the second innings.