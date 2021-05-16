close
Sun May 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 16, 2021

Healthcare woes

Newspost

 
May 16, 2021

The current third wave of Covid-19 has exposed the fragile healthcare system of the country, which has been struggling to handle a large number of Covid-19 patients. The situation in our neighbouring country, India, has deteriorated to such an extent that patients are being turned away from hospitals as they don’t have enough beds to accommodate them. Pakistan’s hospitals are also not fully prepared to tackle this deadly virus.

We need to come up with a proper plan to deal with this challenging situation. We need to spend more on our healthcare system so that we’re able to tackle such situations easily.

Mudassir Ahmed Soomro

Hyderabad

Latest News

More From Newspost