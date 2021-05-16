Healthcare woes

The current third wave of Covid-19 has exposed the fragile healthcare system of the country, which has been struggling to handle a large number of Covid-19 patients. The situation in our neighbouring country, India, has deteriorated to such an extent that patients are being turned away from hospitals as they don’t have enough beds to accommodate them. Pakistan’s hospitals are also not fully prepared to tackle this deadly virus.

We need to come up with a proper plan to deal with this challenging situation. We need to spend more on our healthcare system so that we’re able to tackle such situations easily.

Mudassir Ahmed Soomro

Hyderabad