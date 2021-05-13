CPEC to bring socio-economic uplift in region: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that the early completion of CPEC related projects would bring unprecedented socio-economic progress in the country.

“The incumbent government is resolved to strengthen its ties with China on the basis of mutual cooperation and progress,” he expressed these views while meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, who called on him here on Wednesday.

Asad Qaiser also remarked that Pak-China friendship is ever lasting and is based on mutual trust and cooperation in every socio-economic field. He stressed on increasing parliamentary diplomacy between both countries.

He also invited chairman National People’s Congress of China to attend a seminar to highlight the benefits of CPEC which would be organised in Lahore. He said that such seminars would be organised all across the country, including four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

While commenting upon the efficacy of CPEC, NA Speaker remarked that CPEC would ensure socio-economic development not only of Pakistan but of the whole region.

He also mentioned that project of Rashakai economic zone and ML One project would bring new economic opportunities and these would also open new avenues of employment. He said that Parliament of Pakistan is supervising the progress of all ongoing projects of CPEC.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong remarked that successful completion of CPEC would strengthen already strong bound between both nations. He also remarked that in the Second Phase of CPEC, the cooperation in the field of agriculture, science and technical areas would be enhanced.